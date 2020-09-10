Authorities have this morning pulled a shark onto a boat at the Gold Coast beach as they hunt for the predator that killed surfer Nick Slater on Tuesday.

The real estate agent was bitten by a shark shortly after 5pm off idyllic Greenmount Beach, and a massive tooth, which is being investigated as belonging to a Great White shark, remained lodged in his longboard.

Greenmount Beach remains closed on Thursday, as the Qld Department of Fisheries scans the coastline by jetski, police boat and helicopter.

HAPPENING NOW: A fisheries boat has just pulled in a shark from the drum lines at Greenmount Beach. Details coming up @TheTodayShow @9NewsQueensland @9NewsGoldCoast pic.twitter.com/uUm9v0yLA2 — Sally Gyte (@SallyGyte) September 9, 2020

Channel 9's Today is reporting a shark has been pulled onto a boat from the drum lines at Greenmount Beach

about 7.30am.

Mr Slater suffered critical injuries to his leg and despite the efforts of other surfers, lifeguards and emergency services, he died on the sand.

﻿More to come.

Originally published as Shark caught near where surfer killed