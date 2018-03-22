Menu
Sharing cultures through food

DIG IN: Lockyer Valley Community Centre volunteers at the Harmony Day food tasting
THE LOCKYER Valley community came together on Wednesday to celebrate National Harmony Day.

The Lockyer Valley Community Centre in Gatton held a food tasting to celebrate the multi-cultural event, with dishes from Japanese, Indian, Italian, Malaysian and Mongolian cuisine among those on offer.

Coordinator Linda Roberts was very happy with the outcome.

"Everyone enjoyed their food journey and had the opportunity to sample different dishes from seven cultures.”

"It was a great opportunity for community members to come together and share our diverse cultures through food.” Ms Roberts said.

More than two dozen community members attended the event.

Harmony Day is held annually on March 21, and schools, community groups, business and many other come together to celebrate Australia's multiculturalism and diversity.

Minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Alan Tudge said in a press release that Harmony Day was a chance to celebrate what made Australia the country it was today.

"Australia is the most successful multicultural country on earth. We have welcomed people from around the world to help build our nation, and in the process, we have all been enriched.”

