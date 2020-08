SHANDEE: Coroner finds it was 'in no way' a random attack

UPDATE 2.55pm: Coroner David O'Connell said a person captured on CCTV footage running across the road seemingly towards where Shandee Blackburn would have been walking was the person who attacked her.

"The person moves with surprising agility… at great pace or speed," he said, adding he could not determine if they were male or female or what age.

"They move with determination."

Ms Blackburn was stabbed about 12.15am on February 9, 2013.

"It occurred very quickly and with considerable force," Mr O'Connell said.

At that time maxi taxi driver Jaspreet Pandher was turning from Boddington St onto Juliet St and saw a man and a woman fighting over what he believed was a handbag.

Mr O'Connell rejected any idea there had been a third person at the scene.

UPDATE 2.40pm: Shandee Blackburn "was merely metres from arriving home safety" when she was attacked and stabbed to death on Boddington St near the corner of Juliet St.

Mr O'Connell found the 23 year old was "assaulted by a single person who took her by surprise delivering a number of stab wound".



One wound damaged her larynx, which Mr O'Connell determined must have happened early on in the assault as nearby residents said they hear no noise that night.

The court heard the first noise a nearby resident heard was a "coughing noise".



"What is evident is that Ms Blackburn was taken by surprise by the attack," Mr O'Connell said.



A pathologist said the wounds to Ms Blackburn had been inflicted very quickly and with maximum force, labelling it a very vicious attack.



Mr O'Connell said he can readily accept the wounds were targeted to the head, neck and chest area.



"What is clear is the assault was a very deliberate and targeted assault," he said.



"In no way did the evidence indicate this was some random attack by some random person."

UPDATE 2.20pm: THE delivery of inquest findings into Shandee Blackburn's death is under way.

Coroner David O'Connell began his findings with a reminder that inquests were "simply an attempt to establish facts".

He said his findings were 66 pages in length.

John Peros and his solicitor have phoned in to listen to the findings.

Mr O'Connell said the main issues of the inquest "were directed to how she died".

The probe also explored where consideration should be given to increasing electronic surveillance of high-risk areas through installing more CCTV facilities or upgrading existing equipment as well as installing more street lighting.

Another issue was whether employers operating late-night licensed venues should offer transport for staff working late shits where they do not have access to safe and secure transport.

The court heard 53 witnesses gave evidence at the inquest last July.

The Coroner has shut down a claim John Peros' barrister Craig Eberhardt made that the inquest heard the same evidence as a Mackay Supreme Court trial jury, which acquitted him of murder.

"With respect, that assertion is plainly incorrect," Mr O'Connell said, adding an inquest is "more comprehensive than a supreme court trial".



Mr O'Connell said every inquest had the benefit of receiving evidence not permissible in a trial.



He commented that Mr Perso himself gave evidence, which was the first time he had given evidence in court.



Mr O'Connell said he had the opportunity to assess Mr Peros' "credibility and reliability".

UPDATE 1.40pm: Shannah Blackburn and Vicki Blackburn, Shandee's sister and mother, and Paul Beardmore, Vicki's husband, have arrived at Mackay courthouse to hear Coroner David O'Connell hand down his findings into the 23 year old's death.

Mackay Coroners Court has heard John Peros, who was acquitted of Shandee's murder after a trial, has phoned in to listen to the findings.

INITIAL: CENTRAL Coroner David O'Connell will hand down his finding into the death of Shandee Blackburn at 2pm today.

The Mackay community knows the heartbreaking story well.

The 23-year-old was walking home after a shift at Harrup Park Country Club when she was violently killed on Boddington St not far from where she lived with her mum.

A Coroners Court heard she was stabbed up to 25 times and left to die in the gutter just after midnight on February 9, 2013 - more than seven years ago.

No one has been convicted of the shocking crime that spread waves of fear across the region and sparked calls for improved safety initiatives.

During a two-week inquest in July last year the man acquitted of her murder - her former boyfriend John Peros - was named by two lawyers as the person most likely responsible for her death.

John Peros leaves the Shandee Blackburn Inquest on day four.

Mr Peros was charged with murder in September 2014 and acquitted by a jury after a trial in March and April 2017.

He has consistently denied any involvement in her death.

Today, more than 12 months since the inquest, Mr O'Connell will reveal his findings after poring over the voluminous case that featured more than 700 exhibits including statements, recorded interviews, CCTV footage, photos, diagrams and maps.

More to come.