What it's like to be a nudist
Shafts swing in style as nude golfers tee off

by Lauren Roberts
11th Jul 2018 8:47 AM

"EVERYTHING is swinging when you play golf nude," says Brujul Nude Retreat owner Bruce Jensen.

The Noonamah nudist and his wife Julie ­Jarvie hosted the first Wandering Bears Nude Golf Day at Humpty Doo Golf Club earlier this week.

"Julie and I play golf pretty regularly at Humpty Doo," Mr Jensen said.

"And we realised it's pretty much a private course once you get in there."

60 golfers went out for a swing for the Wandering Bears Nude golf day at Humpty Doo golf club, utilising their own private course for a few hours not to offend the general public. Picture: Clive Hyde
60 golfers went out for a swing for the Wandering Bears Nude golf day at Humpty Doo golf club, utilising their own private course for a few hours not to offend the general public. Picture: Clive Hyde

Enthused by the idea of hosting a nude golf day, Mr Jensen spoke to a few members at the club.

He agreed not to play the seventh or eighth holes - which are right in front of the clubhouse - and set up a separate nude clubhouse for golfers to relax in.

The inaugural event attracted about 30 golfers but Mr Jensen said next year's event would be bigger - with more holes to play.

Clive Hyde, who photographed the event, said golf could be serious, but Monday's event was a lot of fun.

"It was the first time I've played golf in the buff," he said.

"There's plenty of sun block. And the sausage sizzle got people going a bit."

