Shade is cool for community

WORKING TOGETHER: (L-R) Mayor Tanya Milligan, Murphys Creek Progress Association president Bob Mann, Seat On Fire's Lynne Anderson and Teagan Plant from Nexus turned the first sod on the project on Sunday. Dominic Elsome

MURPHYS Creek residents will benefit from new infrastructure jointly funded by Nexus and the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

The Murphys Creek Progress Association saw the need for a shade structure at the Murphys Creek Grounds and with assistance from the Murphys Creek Chilli Festival committee applied for a grant under the Nexus Together Program.

President of the group Bob Mann said the project was much needed.

"The funding means a great deal to the community of Murphys Creek as we now have shade and shelter for sporting and community events, which provide social interaction and encourage community spirit,” Mr Mann said.

"Our aim is to provide quality, open access facilities so the community can gather in a safe and friendly environment, and our new shade structure helps support this.”