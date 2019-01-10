Sexually assaulted and then robbed

POLICE have charged a man after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Gatton.

Authorities will allege that a man followed a woman to her house in Gatton and entered the house.

It will be further alleged that the man then sexually assaulted the woman before leaving the house with a quantity of property.

Police have located a man at an address in Laidley Heights this afternoon and it will be alleged he had the stolen property.

The woman was treated for non-life threatening injures.

The 26-year-old Laidley Heights man has been charged with three counts of rape and one count each of burglary and stealing.

He is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.