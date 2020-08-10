SEX TAPE: Amorous pair busted in man’s shed

Andergrove man films two large pythons having sex in his shed

WHEN Steve Farmer heard a noise from his backyard, the last thing he expected to walk in on was a pair romping in his shed.

"They were having a great time until I turned the light on," he laughed.

It was Friday night and the Andergrove resident was relaxing, enjoying a cold beer after a hard day's work when he heard a container drop to the ground in his shed.

"The dogs went off," he said.

"It was enough for me to go … something's not right, especially for a Friday."

Initially he wondered if someone was creeping around his yard - he walked to his shed.

"I opened the screen door and turned the light on to two very amorous snakes," he said, adding the two pythons were twisting and turning, "having a lovely dance".

"I must admit it freaked me out a little bit until I figured out what was going on."

It's not the first time Mr Farmer has found snake in his yard, last year he spotted a large python resting after eating what looked like a big snack.

"It had a large lump from having just fed," he said, adding his Barnfield Dr property had a lot of trees at the back.

But it's the first time he's spotted a pair of frisky serpents getting it on.

"They were in a real dance … he was wooing her or vice versa," he said.

Once the snakes spotted him, Mr Farmer said the larger python, possibly the male, legged it while the smaller snake was happy to stick around and watch him for a bit.

He laughed that he had earlier spent part of the afternoon working in his shed.

"It was one of those holy sh*t moments, and then I had to go to sleep," he laughed.

"I don't have a problem with snakes, especially pythons, but I'm lying there (in bed) thinking there's two snakes out in my shed."