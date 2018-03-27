Creepy look inside a sex doll brothel

FRANCE'S first sex doll brothel in Paris will not close despite campaigners claiming it fuels rape fantasies.

Xdolls in Paris is officially registered as a games centre but operates as a brothel after opening last month,The Sun reports.

Paris Council members called for its closure on moral grounds, with feminists arguing it encourages a culture of rape.

But a police investigation has cleared to brothel and it can keep its doors open.

Deputy Mayor Bruno Julliard dismissed the motion as a waste of council time and added: "Everything is in order. There are no complaints from neighbours yet."

Business owner Joachim Lousquy said: "The police officer was very nice. He looked at everything."

French newspaper Le Parisien reports that customers are charged $140 for an hour with one of three silicone sex dolls - named Kim, Lily and Sophia.

The client is then allotted time in one of the three available rooms at the address in central Paris, which is only made known after booking a session and paying online.

Joachim, 29, said that Xdolls attracts mostly men between 30 and 50, although he said some couples also visit.

He added neighbours are unaware of the type of business operating next to them.

Parisian councillor Nicolas Bonnet Oulaldj had blasted the brothel.

According to Le Parisien, he is concerned that abusive and degrading experiences with the dolls may lead to such encounters with real women.

Lorraine Questiaux, a spokeswoman for a Paris feminist association Mouvement du Nid, is also calling for Xdolls to be closed.

She told the newspaper: "Xdolls is not a sex shop.

"It's a place that generates money and where you rape a woman."

She added it was important to shut it down, noting that "86,000 women are raped in France every year".

Pierre Laurent, the national secretary of the Communist Party, told VSD that some of the sex dolls can lead to thoughts of sex with children because of their small size.

Councillors are set to decide the future of Xdolls at a meeting later this week.

Brothels are illegal in France and prostitution was made illegal in 2016.

