BOM warns Cairns will be drenched as monsoon trough returns

TORRENTIAL rain and flooding is expected to hit Cairns tomorrow although the region will have a reprieve from the wild weather today.

But the Bureau of Meteorology says that thunderstorms are still a possibility.

Cairns was saturated over the last 24 hours with Racecourse measuring 73mm to 9am this morning, Brinsmead received up to 60mm and there was 51mm at Cairns Airport.

Inland Mareeba and Malanda received 26mm and 24mm. While further south the Cardwell Range copped 100mm.

BOM forecaster Adam Blazak said the city was tipped to be drenched even worse tomorrow.

"There's a low pressure system embedded in the monsoon trough at the moment sitting around the Gulf country causing a lot of rain up here," Mr Blazak said.

"At this stage it looks like it will start to weaken from Monday and Tuesday.

However after that he said there was some unpredictability about where the system might head after that.

A severe weather warning remains in place for parts of Cape York as a tropical low over northwest Queensland is expected to remain slow-moving during the next few days.

Strong to gale force west to north-westerly monsoonal wind flows will extend through the Gulf of Carpentaria and Torres Strait waters as a result.

Locations which may be affected include Weipa, all Torres Strait Islands, Aurukun, Old Mapoon, Pormpuraaw, Karumba, and the coast near Burketown.

Heavy rainfall, which may lead to localised flash flooding, is expected over parts of the Gulf Country, North West and Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders districts today.

Six-hourly rainfall totals of 75 to 125mm are possible.

Currently the heaviest rain is falling in the northeast Gulf Country near Kowanyama, and the North West district.

Water levels on the high tides could exceed the highest tide of the year on the Gulf of Carpentaria coast between Burketown and Cape York, as well as on all Torres Strait Islands over the weekend.