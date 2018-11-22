Menu
Toby More and Amy Walters scramble across Ruthven St as rain falls in the Toowoomba CBD.
Weather

Severe thunderstorms predicted to bring damaging winds

22nd Nov 2018 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:50 AM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for south-east Queensland, with damaging winds likely.

At 10.20 am, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gatton, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert, Harrisville, Peak Crossing, Grandchester and Helidon.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east. They are forecast to affect Ipswich, Beaudesert, Laidley, Springbrook, Lake Manchester, Lowood and Fernvale by 10.55am.

The next warning is due to be issued by 11.25 am.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

Toowoomba Chronicle

