Storms are on the way for the Darling Downs.
STORM WARNING: Wellcamp Airport records 85km/h wind gust

11th Dec 2019 3:46 PM

UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for several locations across the region over the next few hours, with an 85km/h wind gust recorded at Wellcamp Airport. 

The bureau has advised a severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Toowoomba, Kingaroy, Gatton, Cherbourg, Oakey, Esk, Kilcoy, Laidley and Nanango.

An 85km/h gust was recorded at Wellcamp Airport at 3.49pm.

EARLIER: A severe storm warning has been issued for parts of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt. 

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned, as of 3.22pm, severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the area over the next several hours. 

Locations which may be affected include Kingaroy, Gatton, Cherbourg, Esk, Laidley and Nanango.

A severe storm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
* Move your car under cover.
* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:25 pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the south-east Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed severe thunderstorm warning will be issued.

