Severe storms track towards Lockyer Valley, BoM warns

THE Bureau of Meteorology warns that severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area west of Toowoomba and the area northwest of Murgon.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to southeast.

They are forecast to affect Toowoomba, the area south of Toowoomba, the area southwest of Toowoomba, the area northwest of Toowoomba, the area northeast of Kingaroy and Goomeri by 1:20pm and the ranges between Gympie and Murgon, Helidon, Highfields, Elgin Vale, the area north of Nanango and the area between Nanango and Goomeri by 1:50pm.

Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.

Severe storm warning for the Lockyer Valley.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: