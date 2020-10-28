Severe storms track towards Lockyer Valley, BoM warns
THE Bureau of Meteorology warns that severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area west of Toowoomba and the area northwest of Murgon.
These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to southeast.
They are forecast to affect Toowoomba, the area south of Toowoomba, the area southwest of Toowoomba, the area northwest of Toowoomba, the area northeast of Kingaroy and Goomeri by 1:20pm and the ranges between Gympie and Murgon, Helidon, Highfields, Elgin Vale, the area north of Nanango and the area between Nanango and Goomeri by 1:50pm.
Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.