Severe storms set to hit region this evening

More storms are set to hit the region this evening.

More storms are set to hit the region this evening. Contributed

A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for the Lockyer and Brisbane valleys.

The Bureau of Meteoroglogy warned that severe thunderstorms had been detected on the weather radar near Maryvale and were moving towards the northeast.

The storms are forecast to hit the area west of Toogoolawah by 5.25pm with damaging winds and heavy rainfall likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Visit www.bom.gov.au for more information. The next warning is due to be issued by 5:25 pm.