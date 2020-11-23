Severe storms, large hail set to stop heatwave in its tracks
For the second Tuesday in a row, parts of southeast and central Queensland are set to be lashed by severe storms, delivered by a system that's eerily similar to the one that hit the week before.
The warning released by the Bureau of Meteorology this morning comes as the run of temperatures above 30 degrees continues across the inland and central regions.
Damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are forecast to fall across most of the state's southeast corner from midday Tuesday, with initial models showing a pattern similar to that of last week's storms, which delivered heavy thunder and rainfall to the region.
⛈️ Severe storm forecast for tomorrow ⛈️— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 23, 2020
Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail and/or heavy rainfall are likely across inland #SEQld from around midday onward tomorrow, and possible in the Gulf Country. If needed, warnings will be issued at: https://t.co/LeLNof4wVB pic.twitter.com/NctgfFArGu
Despite the similarities, BOM Meteorologist Ricus Lombard said we shouldn't expect the same "evolving" conditions that saw last week's system change multiple times leading up to the deluge.
"While it has that same shape as last week's storm … we're not expecting it to change much and evolve," he said.
"Though we should have more of a better idea tomorrow morning when that easterly change kicks in."
Hot weather continues today for inland #Queensland, particularly in the south where we have low intensity #heatwave conditions. Cooler air will move into the south tomorrow, easing temps.— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 23, 2020
Heatwave info: https://t.co/uAwfxsr9vP.
Heatwave forecasts: https://t.co/R9z5KABHxV pic.twitter.com/iwn45pZOee
That change will see the morning's northwesterly winds be completely turned around into southeasterly gusts reaching up to 50+km/h if the worst hits the inland regions from Kingaroy down to Warwick.
The rainfall will also bring a cooler change for much of the region, with a number of inland townships set to swelter through temperatures above 35 degrees today, including St George, Roma, Charleville and Dalby.
Forecast Maximums for Monday:
St. George: 40C
Roma: 38C
Charleville: 39C
Dalby: 36C
Brisbane: 31C
Gold Coast: 29C
Maroochydore: 29C