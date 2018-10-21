Severe storm warning for Lockyer, Somerset region

A severe storm warning has been issued for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Region.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 1:40 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Beaudesert, Toowoomba, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert, the area south of Toowoomba, the area northwest of Toowoomba, the area north of Toowoomba, Lake Manchester and Oakington.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east.

They are forecast to affect Brisbane CBD, Laidley, Gatton, the area southwest of Esk, the area west of Esk and Cooyar by 2:10 pm and Ipswich, Boonah, Strathpine, Esk, Kingaroy and the area west of Kingaroy by 2:40 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

106km/h wind gust was reported at Toowoomba at 1:20pm

91km/h wind gust was reported at Oakey at 1:10pm

Two to three centimetre hail was reported northeast of Boonah.