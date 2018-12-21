Severe storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning saying at 3:50 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Ellangowan, Kincora and Leyburn.
These thunderstorms are moving towards the east.
They are forecast to affect Warwick, Allora and Pittsworth by 4:25 pm and Toowoomba, the area southwest of Toowoomba and the area northwest of Toowoomba by 4:55 pm.
Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure loose outdoor items.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
The next warning is due to be issued by 4:55 pm.