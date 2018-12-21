Menu
A severe storm warning is tracking towards the Lockyer Valley. Image courtesy of Bureau of Meteorology.
News

Severe storm warning issued for Lockyer Valley

Ali Kuchel
by
21st Dec 2018 4:10 PM

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning saying at 3:50 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Ellangowan, Kincora and Leyburn.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east.

They are forecast to affect Warwick, Allora and Pittsworth by 4:25 pm and Toowoomba, the area southwest of Toowoomba and the area northwest of Toowoomba by 4:55 pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: 
* Move your car under cover or away from trees. 
* Secure loose outdoor items. 
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees. 
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm. 
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines. 
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. 

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:55 pm.

lockyer valley storm warning
Gatton Star

