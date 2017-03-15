Severe storm warning for Esk and Somerset region

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the Esk region.

At 8:55 am, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar to the west of Crows Nest.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east. They are forecast to affect Hampton and Crows Nest by 9:25 am and possibly the area west of Esk by 9:55 am.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services advises people should move cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items and never drive, walk or ride through flood waters.

If its flooded forget it.

Also, QFES advises to be aware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.