WARNING: Damaging winds, flash flooding forecast

UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in parts of southeast Queensland.

The affected areas include Ipswich, Logan, Brisbane City, Moreton Bay and parts of Somerset, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, South Burnett, Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley, Gold Coast, Redland City and Sunshine Coast.

"Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to affect Bribie Island and northern Bribie Island by 4:55pm and northern Moreton Bay and waters off Bribie Island by 5:25pm," a Bureau spokesperson said.

"Other severe thunderstorms are forecast to affect Ipswich, Beenleigh, Logan City, Mud Island, the D'Aguilar Ranges and Cooyar by 5pm and Cleveland, Crows Nest, Helidon, Fernvale, southern waters of Moreton Bay and Peachester by 5:30pm.

"Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely."

Earler Mulgowie recorded 62mm in 30 minutes, 85mm fell in 60 minutes at Kobble Creek and Delaneys Creek had 62mm in 30 minutes.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

⚠️ #QldStorm warnings continue across #SEQld. 60mm in 30 minutes at Delaney's Creek WNW of Caboolture. Flash flooding likely across northern #Brisbane and #ScenicRim. Please take care! pic.twitter.com/0MBbncisBP — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 15, 2019

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees

Secure loose outdoor items

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines