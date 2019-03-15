Menu
WARNING: Damaging winds, flash flooding forecast

15th Mar 2019 2:16 PM | Updated: 4:21 PM

UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in parts of southeast Queensland.

The affected areas include Ipswich, Logan, Brisbane City, Moreton Bay and parts of Somerset, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, South Burnett, Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley, Gold Coast, Redland City and Sunshine Coast.

"Very dangerous thunderstorms are forecast to affect Bribie Island and northern Bribie Island by 4:55pm and northern Moreton Bay and waters off Bribie Island by 5:25pm," a Bureau spokesperson said.

"Other severe thunderstorms are forecast to affect Ipswich, Beenleigh, Logan City, Mud Island, the D'Aguilar Ranges and Cooyar by 5pm and Cleveland, Crows Nest, Helidon, Fernvale, southern waters of Moreton Bay and Peachester by 5:30pm.

"Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely."

Earler Mulgowie recorded 62mm in 30 minutes, 85mm fell in 60 minutes at Kobble Creek and Delaneys Creek had 62mm in 30 minutes.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees
  • Secure loose outdoor items
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
