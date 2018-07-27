Rescued Mt Tibrogargan climbers rushed to hospital

UPDATE 12PM: Two climbers have been rescued from Mt Tibrogargan taken to hospital with minor injuries following a "lengthy" ordeal.

Several emergencies services crews were involved in rescuing the two patients who were later transported in stable conditions.

One patient sustained a hand injury and another with a shoulder injury.

Both were transported to Caboolture Hospital.

EARLIER 10AM: SEVERAL people are waiting with an injured climber on Mt Tibrogargan as rescue crews work out how to bring her down.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a woman suffered a hand injury climbing the mountain this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said a "few" emergency crews were still ascending the mountain however there were rescue crews with the patient.

The call came in before 9am this morning.

EARLIER: A TEAM of rescue crews are on their way to the Glass House Mountains following reports a mountain climber has been injured.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a woman climbing Mt Tibrogargan this morning has injured her hand and paramedics were on the way.

Initial reports suggest the climber is about 270m up the mountain.

The Glasshouse Mountains, as seen from Tibrogargan. Sue Mureau

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said several crews, including a fire crew, a techinical rescue crew and SES volunteers were called to the job.

She said once they arrived on scene the crews would assess how to bring the woman safely down the mountain.

More to come.