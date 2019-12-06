Menu
MONEY MAKER: 17-year-old Summerholm boxer Jesse Jenner runs his own business designing socks and pocket squares. Picture: Contributed
Seventeen-year-old’s business idea a real money maker

Louise Shannon
6th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
LOCAL boxing superstar Jesse Jenner is as ambitious outside the ring as he is when he's battling it out with an opponent for a national title.

Jesse, who is currently in Year 11 at Faith Lutheran College, Plainland, recently took out Silver in the Youth 60kg Australian Titles held on the Gold Coast, however, this week he also wanted to talk about his new business which is set to go online under the label, moneywear.com.au, in a couple of weeks.

Jesse said everyone likes money, and he had designed his own range of sports and stylish socks for men, women and children using a range of cash logos, symbols and colours.

To fund his business, Jesse has been working part-time at Porters Plainland Hotel and his mother Debbie has been helping with his bookwork and taking him to the markets to start selling his designs.

"I have both a sporting 'airy' sock and business socks for when you've got your long pants on," he said.

"I've always been interested in the entrepreneur route and I saw that more crazy socks were coming into a trend.

"So far, all my designs are based on money with money logos, Australian $100, $50, $10 and $5, and I've changed it all to make it more my style.

"A friend and I were brainstorming and thought it would be cool to just be wearing money."

Jesse said the colours he used on the socks would be brighter and more vibrant than the colour of real money.

"We've already been to a few markets and we've sold some socks by word of mouth, and our website will be working this week so we can sell online.

"I've had a few fights in the new socks now and they're pretty comfortable."

Following in the footsteps of his sock success, Jesse is keen to launch ranges of ties, pocket squares for suits and underwear, with the ties and pocket squares to be released around April next year.

"I'd say I have decent style, and I've always wanted to design something people could wear out or for business, or even just every day."

To check out Jesse's merchandise log on fro mid-December to moneywear.com.au or check now on Instagram at moneywear.au or Facebook at Moneywear Clothing

