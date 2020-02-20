Seven things to do in the region this week

The annual Gatton Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show will be returning this weekend.

The annual Gatton Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show is back again this weekend, offering the opportunity to learn more about local rocks and geology, and check out the works of the Gatton Lapidary Club.

Stallholders will be displaying and selling a wide variety of gemstones, jewellery, minerals, fossils, tools, and equipment throughout the day.

The events goes from 8am to 4pm on Saturday, February 22 at the Gatton Shire Hall.

Laidley Markets

Come down to Ferrari Park from 6am this Saturday for the Laidley Markets.

You can check out homegrown goods and homemade crafts at this community event, which runs until noon.

These markets are only held once a month so be sure not to miss out.

Esk Markets

From 7am until noon this Saturday, Pipeliner Park will be filled with stalls and sellers showcasing everything the Somerset has to offer.

With gardens blooming after the recent rain, fresh produce is sure to be in abundance.

Johnny Cash Tribute

Enjoy a night of live music at Somerset Civic Centre on Saturday, with international artist Dail Platz carrying out a show in tribute to Johnny Cash.

Bookings are essential so act fast to ensure you don’t miss out.

Call 5424 2713 for details.

The show goes from 7.30pm to 10:30pm.

Marburg Dance

For those looking for a different kind of musical entertainment, head on down to the Marburg Dance Hall for an evening of dance on Saturday.

Everyone is welcome, whether you’re looking to dance as a couple, on your own, or in the group.

The event kicks off at 7.30pm, with supper included in the entry fee, and goes until midnight.

Fernvale Markets

Explore the stalls of this fantastic marketplace, situated at the Fernvale State School just off the busy Brisbane Valley Highway.

From plants and produce to crafts and cooking, there’s sure to be something to appeal to everyone’s tastes.

All proceeds go towards supporting the Fernvale State School P & C.

The markets go from 6am to 12pm on Sunday, February 23.

Blue Care Book Sale

Days of delight lie ahead for book lovers everywhere with the return of the beloved Blue Care Book Sale.

Hundreds of books will be available to peruse, and it costs only a small donation to fill a bag with as many as you wish.

Who knows what treasures you may find?

The event is on Tuesday 25 to Friday 28 February from 7am to 5pm, and from 8am to 1pm on Saturday 29.