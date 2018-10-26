Boy, 14, charged over syringe stabbing attack

Emergency services were called to the Sydney high school. Picture: Seven News

A SCHOOLBOY who allegedly jabbed eight pupils with a dirty syringe he found at a bus stop has been charged.

Emergency services were called to Plumpton High School about 11.50am on Thursday and told a Year 9 student had allegedly stabbed eight teenagers with a hypodermic needle.

Eight students were stabbed with a needle at Plumpton High School. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Four ambulance crews were immediately sent to the school at Hyatts and Bottles Road where they found a number of students had suffered injuries to their hands and legs.

The Daily Telegraph reports that some of the injured boys were pricked in their hands when the boy "high-fived'' his friends armed with the syringe. Others were pricked in their thighs and buttocks.

NSW Police said officers were told a student was doing what appeared to be a prank which involved a needle.

The teens have attended a medical centre for testing.

A needle similar to one used in the incident at Plumpton High School.

It's expected all the victims will have to undergo immediate blood tests for screening for any possible diseases transmitted from the needle.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy at a home in Glendenning just after 6pm on Thursday night.

He was charged with five counts of assault.

The boy was granted bail and will appear at a children's court on Tuesday, November 6.

The boys involved were aged around 14. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Student Troy Masters told The Daily Telegraph victims were not worried at first when stabbed.

"He picked up a needle - like some drug needle - and then he's come to school and (with) his own mates ­(started) giving them high-fives with the needle or something in his hand," he said.

"He poked them and stabbed a few kids. They were just a bit upset and their parents came and grabbed them. They were like, 'I'm a bit scared' and went to the office.

Police described the incident as a “prank”. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

"At the start, I don't think they were very worried until he started saying he found the needle so they started (getting) worried. I don't think they took much notice of it and he started stabbing people in the leg."

A NSW Education Department spokesman said: "The school will be taking strong disciplinary action against this student."

In a statement, the spokesman said: "Staff and students are being supported and additional resources have been deployed to the school to assist, including counselling support".

All the victims will have to undergo immediate blood tests after the brawl.

NSW Ambulance Acting Inspector Joe Ibrahim said the boys had been injured in the "upper thighs and upper limbs and on hands".

He said there was a slight chance the eight could have contracted serious diseases, if the needle was contaminated.

"Worst case would be HIV and hepatitis," Inspector Joe Ibrahim said.

Police at the school today. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

NSW Police confirmed on Thursday they were investigating, describing it as a "prank gone wrong".

Police Acting Inspector Shane Rolls said all of the boys involved were aged around 14.

"At this stage, we believe it was a prank gone wrong, maybe childish behaviour, but we'll be looking into if there was malicious intent involved in this incident," he told reporters at the school.

Police address the media after the incident. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

A mother, whose son attends Plumpton High School, told the Sydney Morning Herald the school was locked down after the incident and left "everyone" scared.

"My son told me it was a boy [who] found a needle at the bus stop and started going around stabbing people in the bum with it," said the woman, who has asked not to be named.

She said she was angry and concerned that such an event could take place at the school.

"We didn't even get told [by the school]. I found out on the live news feed," she said.