Seven fire crews deployed to ‘reignited’ fire in Somerset

OLD BLAZE: A fire has been dubbed a “possible reignition” near Esk.

A FIRE in Redbank Creek has drawn four Queensland Fire and Rescue crews to 798 Esk Hampton Road, including firefighting aircraft.

A further three crews are en route to the scene, which a QFES spokeswoman has called a “possible reignition of a previous fire”.

“Depending on the conditions, things can reignite,” the spokeswoman said.

“It reportedly jumped a containment line and is moving in an easterly direction.”

Queensland Fire and Rescue was alerted to the fire at 10.50am.

Fires have also been reported on Sebastapol Rd, Cressbrook Creek as at 12.54pm and 854 Perseverance Dam Rd, Crows Nest as at 1pm.