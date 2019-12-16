Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
OLD BLAZE: A fire has been dubbed a “possible reignition” near Esk.
OLD BLAZE: A fire has been dubbed a “possible reignition” near Esk.
News

Seven fire crews deployed to ‘reignited’ fire in Somerset

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
16th Dec 2019 1:23 PM

A FIRE in Redbank Creek has drawn four Queensland Fire and Rescue crews to 798 Esk Hampton Road, including firefighting aircraft.

A further three crews are en route to the scene, which a QFES spokeswoman has called a “possible reignition of a previous fire”.

“Depending on the conditions, things can reignite,” the spokeswoman said.

“It reportedly jumped a containment line and is moving in an easterly direction.”

Queensland Fire and Rescue was alerted to the fire at 10.50am.

Fires have also been reported on Sebastapol Rd, Cressbrook Creek as at 12.54pm and 854 Perseverance Dam Rd, Crows Nest as at 1pm.

esk fires
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New temperature record to be set for second week in a row

        premium_icon New temperature record to be set for second week in a row

        News It’s going to feel like the region is being plunged into a deep fryer, with the December record set to tumble for the second week in a row.

        IN COURT: Full list of 58 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 58 people in Gatton court today

        News The complete list of 58 people fronting the Gatton Magistrates Court

        Controversy and confusion over plan to rename street

        premium_icon Controversy and confusion over plan to rename street

        News A simple plan to rename a troublesome road in a small town has met with a mass of...

        Highs to hit 40s as SEQ swelters in heatwave

        premium_icon Highs to hit 40s as SEQ swelters in heatwave

        Weather Parts of southeast Queensland are set to jump 10C above average