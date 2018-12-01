Seven crews battling Lockyer Valley blaze

SEVEN fire crews are currently on scene battling a vegetation fire in the Lockyer Valley.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews responded to a call about 1.30pm after reports of smoke and firefighters are at this stage attempting to keep the blaze under control at Ma Ma Creek.

The fire is believed to be 100 acres in size, but is not currently posing any threat to property.

The spokeswoman said a bulldozer is being used to create a fire break in a bid to keep the blaze under control.