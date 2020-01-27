Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Seven youths are in police custody after a brawl broke out at Moffat Beach this afternoon.
Seven youths are in police custody after a brawl broke out at Moffat Beach this afternoon. MaxPixel
Crime

Seven arrested as police swarm on Australia Day brawl

Ashley Carter
by
26th Jan 2020 6:42 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 7:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVEN people have been arrested after a brawl broke out during Australia Day celebrations at Moffat Beach's Eleanor Shipley Park this afternoon.

Police were called to the popular family-friendly park about 3.30pm as small fights broke out among a large group of drunk youths, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"There was a large group of people drinking, with small fights breaking out in the crowd," she said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Multiple police crews attended and have taken seven youths into custody for offences ranging from obstructing police to assaulting police.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one male patient was taken to the Caloundra Health Centre for a cut to his head. He was in a stable condition.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

More Stories

Show More
australia day brawl crime editors picks eleanor shipley park moffat beach queensland police youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Gatton’s new mural a celebration of natural history

        premium_icon GALLERY: Gatton’s new mural a celebration of natural history

        News A MURAL on the side of the blacksmith’s building is the Gatton and District Historical Village’s newest documentation of history.

        Citizen of the Year highlights value of volunteers

        premium_icon Citizen of the Year highlights value of volunteers

        News Following an unexpected nomination, Estelle Drynan won the award.

        TWICE AS NICE: Two named Lockyer Valley Citizen of Year

        premium_icon TWICE AS NICE: Two named Lockyer Valley Citizen of Year

        News FUNDRAISING champions share major title at Australia Day Awards ceremony.

        Man covered in burns after gas bottle explodes

        premium_icon Man covered in burns after gas bottle explodes

        News A PATIENT was taken to hospital with burns to his face, chest, back and arm...