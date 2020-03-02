SES volunteer eager to assist community within council role

READY TO GO: Somerset Regional Council candidate Mike Tanner wants to bring better communication and more jobs to the region. Picture: Rob Crutcher

THE latest candidate to throw his hat in the ring for the Somerset Council elections is hoping to better connect the council and community and attract more employment for the region.

Mike Tanner is well known within the Fernvale community for his volunteering with the local SES brigade and as one of the founding members of the Fernvale and Lowood Neighbourhood Watch Committee.

He told the Gatton Star he had decided to throw his hat in the ring after several friends encouraged him to consider a run.

“I’d like to roll up my sleeves and get to work on making council an easy beast to deal with,” Mr Tanner said.

“Wherever I’ve travelled through the Somerset, I find people are a little unsure as to where council’s responsibilities begin and end.”

He said he would bring his “passion for getting the job done” to his work as a councillor should he be elected.

“I believe I’ll bring a fresh perspective to council, its role, and its relationship with the ratepayers and residents of the region,” he said.

He said the biggest challenge for the council in the coming four years will be growing the region’s economy.

“The council is very soundly run on a fiscal basis … I think there’s quite a way to go for council to act to attract new businesses,” he said.

“I believe the council has a responsibility to the region to do its best to attract businesses that will provide employment for our young people.”