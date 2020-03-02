Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
READY TO GO: Somerset Regional Council candidate Mike Tanner wants to bring better communication and more jobs to the region. Picture: Rob Crutcher
READY TO GO: Somerset Regional Council candidate Mike Tanner wants to bring better communication and more jobs to the region. Picture: Rob Crutcher
News

SES volunteer eager to assist community within council role

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE latest candidate to throw his hat in the ring for the Somerset Council elections is hoping to better connect the council and community and attract more employment for the region.

Mike Tanner is well known within the Fernvale community for his volunteering with the local SES brigade and as one of the founding members of the Fernvale and Lowood Neighbourhood Watch Committee.

He told the Gatton Star he had decided to throw his hat in the ring after several friends encouraged him to consider a run.

“I’d like to roll up my sleeves and get to work on making council an easy beast to deal with,” Mr Tanner said.

“Wherever I’ve travelled through the Somerset, I find people are a little unsure as to where council’s responsibilities begin and end.”

He said he would bring his “passion for getting the job done” to his work as a councillor should he be elected.

“I believe I’ll bring a fresh perspective to council, its role, and its relationship with the ratepayers and residents of the region,” he said.

He said the biggest challenge for the council in the coming four years will be growing the region’s economy.

“The council is very soundly run on a fiscal basis … I think there’s quite a way to go for council to act to attract new businesses,” he said.

“I believe the council has a responsibility to the region to do its best to attract businesses that will provide employment for our young people.”

2020 council election council candidate mike tanner somerset regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'It's my turn': From stay at home mum to national umpire

        premium_icon 'It's my turn': From stay at home mum to national umpire

        News THERE’S more to sport than joining a team, and for this coach and umpire, it helps develop women in a ‘whole different environment’.

        IN COURT: The 50 people fronting Gatton Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 50 people fronting Gatton Court today

        News EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of...

        Leap year makes for a very special reopening celebration

        premium_icon Leap year makes for a very special reopening celebration

        News It was a big day on Saturday, not just because it was a leap year – but because a...

        New centre opens to provide better services for veterans

        premium_icon New centre opens to provide better services for veterans

        News It’s the beginning of a new chapter for a local RSL, with the opening of their...