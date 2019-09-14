SES group welcomes new deputy controller

FOR the past five years, Graham Wade has been devoting his time to defending residents of the Lockyer Valley from emergencies and natural disasters.

As a member of the Queensland State Emergency Service, Graham has already faced his fair share of responsibilities, but has recently taken on the burden of being the Deputy Local Control for the Lockyer SES Group.

Established in 1975, the SES are a not-for-profit community-based emergency service organisation made up of unpaid volunteer members.

Acknowledged and supported by both local councils and state-level government, the goal of the SES is to train, equip and empower people to help themselves and others when a community comes under threat from strife, disaster or other emergency.

Graham has been quick to adjust to his new position in the organisation, having already been familiar with the obligations of a leadership role.

"Before I was made up to deputy local controller, I was the group leader here in Gatton,” he said.

"Now I'm actually second in charge of looking after the whole Lockyer Valley unit, so that's the groups here at Gatton, Laidley and Forest Hill. It's a little bit more of a workload, and more area to cover.”

Winter has been a relatively calm time for the SES, but with temperatures climbing towards summer highs, and bushfires already breaking out, the SES are preparing for an eventful spring.

"We are expecting to get busier,” Graham said.

The SES is always welcoming of new members and support, and accepts volunteers from as young as 16.

"If people would like to get involved in supporting their community, we're always looking for new volunteers.”

To find out more, visit www.ses.qld.gov.au.