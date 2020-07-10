Servo, drive-through planned for busy highway destination

A new petrol station in Fernvale has been granted conditional approval by council. Map of its location.

MOTORISTS will have three refuelling options in Fernvale, with another petrol station granted conditional approval.

A new petrol station, which will also include food and drink outlets, will be constructed at the southern end of Fernvale.

It will be built on the site of a former service station that was demolished about 20 years ago.

At present, there is one petrol station in Fernvale, Freedom Fuels, but a second petrol station was granted construction approval almost directly across the road earlier in March.

The third servo at 1296 Brisbane Valley Highway, will be developed in a single state and operate between 6am and 7pm Monday to Sunday.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was great to see ongoing investment in the region.

“This is a busy section of highway, with 9326 vehicles a day on it, so it’s no surprise that new businesses want to develop in this area,” he said.

An artists impression of the new Fernvale petrol station development.

He said council, along with the transport department had assessed the development against council’s planning scheme.

“We have applied practical conditions to minimise traffic, noise and environmental impacts,” Cr Lehmann said.

Despite the new servo having road access on the Brisbane Valley Hwy and Allen Rd, traffic will only be able to enter and exit via the highway.

The proposed petrol station will have drive through facilities and 16 car spaces.

The site previously had a development application for a commercial premise, comprising of a vehicle showroom produce store, retail warehouse, takeaway, car was and bottle shop.

The approval has since lapsed.

Councillors unanimously voted for conditional approval at their most recent council meeting.