Subscribe
Services called to two accidents within five minutes

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
17th Jun 2020 9:34 AM
TWO accidents have taken place within minutes of each other in different parts of the region this morning.

Ballard

At 8:21am, emergency crews were called to Murphy’s Creek Road at Ballard, where a single vehicle had undergone a rollover down an embankment.

The female occupant was able to remove herself from the vehicle, and was assessed at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

At present, there is said to be minimal impact on traffic in the area.

Tarampa

At 8:26am, paramedics arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Lowood-Minden Road at Tarampa.

Two patients, one male, one female, were assessed at the scene.

The vehicles have been removed from the road, and police are on the scene carrying out traffic control activities.

