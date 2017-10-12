Services boost for Lockyer residents

GRAND OPENING: The centre's staff cut the ribbon Lockyer Information and Neighbourhood Centre staff with councillors Michael Hagan and Janice Holstein.

TOY libraries, lead-lighting classes and increased access to community support are

a few extra things residents can expect at the Lockyer Information and Neighbourhood Centre now its new building has opened.

Community development worker Linda Roberts said the centre's staff were excited to officially unveil the new space last month.

"We held our first reflexology day over there last week,” Ms Roberts said.

"There's a dementia support group running there today.

"We're not wasting time getting in and using it!”

Ms Roberts said there had been many ideas put forward about how to use the space, including resuming popular lead-lighting classes, but the most ambitious project

was to establish the

region's first toy library.

"Our aim is to open that and launch the program in January or February next year,” she said.

"In addition to that, we've got more scope to provide and deliver more events, training and group sessions as well as having a room to hire out to other community organisations.”

The centre also held its annual general meeting on September 28, immediately before the new building was opened with plenty of suggestions to keep them busy.

"We've got so much happening,” said Ms Roberts.

"If all goes to plan and we get our funding, we'll be running our sports program, the Sharing Cultures program, hopefully a community garden and a community book-house.

"We're hoping to get people engaged with something a little quirky and a little different,” Ms Roberts said.

She added the centre

was always seeking volunteers.

To find out more, phone 54623355 or visit www.lockyercommunitycentre.org.au.