Service team helps people live life as they want

A NEW NDIS-registered support service, People of Peony, has branched out into the Lockyer Valley region with a determination to enable people live "their best and happiest of lives” while being supported in the areas they most need help.

Company Director Chanell Donnolley said she started the NDIS-accredited support service in Toowoomba last year with plenty of interest, and she now works with about 50 people in the region and as far away as the Fraser Coast providing in-home support and community access.

"People can make an inquiry on our website, we discuss their needs and we'll come to them,” Ms Donnolley said.

"I ask them, 'What's your perfect life look like and how can we help?'”

She said it was her aim to provide supports to help people live life as they wanted to.

"We draw a giant circle with a person and we call it 'your life' and then we start drawing up sections a person needs support with, and then it's about designing that hug around them to live their best life possible.

"It's as if we're going out and hugging them into the world.”

Ms Donnolley said her mother lives with a mental health disability, and she empathises with how difficult it can be for people who are struggling to access their community.

"With my mum, you do have to go to her and give her a hug and bring her into the world. I've had to do that - pull my mum out and say it's okay, and I know how hard that is,” she said.

Ms Donnolley said People of Peony, as a company, does not use cars with advertisements, preferring to be subtle when working in the community.

"We want to work with people like we are their family so people can be immersed in community activities like anyone else is,” she said. "My dad passed away about three months ago and his philosophy was to always strive to 'live a happy life'.

"At the end of the day it should be about everybody being independent, and that will look different for every single person.”

People of Peony PA Indica Bradford, who also spends her time working with clients, said everyone's needs were different and she has shifts where she would take people swimming while other shifts people would enjoy craft or playing games.

"Honestly, it gives you the best feeling seeing the people we work with happier and knowing you can make a difference in empowering their lives,” she said.

She said it was vital that people received help to interact with their community and not feel isolated.

Anyone wanting to contact People of Peony can email chanell@peopleofpeony.com.