MAN CHARGED: Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old South Mackay resident over an assault on Victoria St at the weekend.
Crime

Service station robbed at gunpoint

Madura Mccormack
by
13th Jun 2018 8:01 AM | Updated: 8:12 AM

A MAN with a firearm wrapped in a shirt has robbed a service station south of Mackay overnight.

Police allege the man entered the Bruce Highway, Balberra business about 8.25pm Tuesday night, approached a staff member and waved around what may have been a firearm wrapped in a shirt.

He made demands for cash, and the staff member complied.

He then fled the scene with a sum of cash in a vehicle travelling south.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time is urged to contact police.

It is still unknown if this armed robbery is linked to an armed robbery at Wood St at 9pm.

Mackay Daily Mercury

