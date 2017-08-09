Service returns to Gatton RSL

ACTIVITY: The Gatton RSL Services Club ceased day-to-day trading at the end of June but some services have returned, including Wednesday bingo sessions.

ALTHOUGH the Gatton RSL Services Club may have ceased day-to-day trading at the end of June, some services have resumed and more are planned for the near future.

The Gatton RSL sub-branch, which owns the building, has taken over management of the club.

The sub-branch has reintroduced bingo sessions every Wednesday, with meals available in the bistro and drinks available at the bar from 10am until 2pm.

Sub-branch treasurer Ken Slater said there was more planned.

"We're hoping to get a few things going... some things are still in the process,” Mr Slater said.

"Some renovations will be undertaken and hopefully other activities will commence in the near future.”

They also host the Old Diggers Lunch at the club on the second Wednesday of every month, providing lunch for veterans residing in aged care homes.

As a completely separate entity from the club, business for the sub-branch has carried on as usual since the club ceased trading. Commemorative events and general meetings are still held every month.

On August 18, the sub-branch will march to Littleton Park, starting from the front of the club, at 4.45pm for a short service as a part of Vietnam Veterans Day.

The public is welcome to attend the service and visit the club afterwards for a light supper.

The sub-branch continues to provide welfare and pensions service to those veterans seeking advice on applications to the Department of Veteran's Affairs at its administration building at Braeside Manor on Railway St every Wednesday morning.

Plans are under way to relocate the pensions and welfare section and the library to the services club but Mr Slater said there was no timeline on when it will be completed.

"We've got a lot of stuff to get through,” he said.

Gatton RSL board member Les Nash said in June that a lack of support from the community meant that the previous business had no longer been sustainable.