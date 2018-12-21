Mum abuses service dog trainers

Video posted to Facebook of an altercation in a shopping centre between a mum and a group of service dog handlers. Picture: Megan Stoff/Facebook

Video posted to Facebook of an altercation in a shopping centre between a mum and a group of service dog handlers. Picture: Megan Stoff/Facebook

Meet "Service Dog Sally".

A mum in the US has been filmed in a viral video verbally abusing a group of service dog handlers in a shopping centre after being told her daughter wasn't allowed to pat the animals.

The clip of the incident, which occurred in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 19, has been viewed more than one million times in 12 hours after being posted to Facebook by handler Megan Stoff.

"Had this crazy experience yesterday at the mall where some lady asked if she could pet the dogs," she wrote.

"People ask us all the time so I just said, 'No.' All the dogs are working so it's my go-to answer. And they walked away. No big deal right?"

“I’ll call my lawyer right now.” Picture: Megan Stoff/Facebook

The dog’s face says it all. Picture: Megan Stoff/Facebook

Ms Stoff said the woman "went out of her way to come back with her child and yell at us". "Entitlement these days is real," she wrote.

"They even got mall security because we said they couldn't pet the working dogs. Security said that the lady was crying. So much harassment for just saying no."

In the video, the woman can be seen arguing with Ms Stoff and the owner of the company. "That was very rude how she definitely talked to me," she says. "You should have a sign."

The owner can be heard saying, "It literally says 'do not pet' on every single dog. There are like four signs."

The woman hits back, "She should not say, 'No', she should say, 'Sorry, these dogs are in training.' That could have been nicer. She could have approached it nicer."

The owner responds, "You asked the question, 'Can I pet the dog?' and she said, 'No.'"

The woman complains that "she could have said they were in training".

She then realises she's being filmed. "You are recording without my consent. It's illegal. I'll call my lawyer right now," she says.

Ms Stoff hits back that "it's illegal to harass service dogs".

The video was posted to Reddit forums including r/PublicFreakout and r/EntitledParents, where it attracted thousands of comments.

One user suggested a nickname of "Service Dog Sally", putting her in the esteemed company of Cornerstore Caroline, South Park Susan, Hallway Hillary and BBQ Becky.

"I think she is mad someone had the audacity to tell her special snowflake child 'no'," one person wrote. "I feel sorry for the teachers that have to deal with that mother."

Another added, "When are people going to learn that 'no' is a complete sentence."

One user described her as a "moron". "Now she is going to be plastered all over the internet and the butt of a new joke," they wrote.

"How does anyone convince themselves they're right in these stupid situations? How can your head be so far up your own ass, you convince yourself you are entitled to pet any dog you want regardless of what the owner says?"