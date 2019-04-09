Service club feasts for the 1000th time

CAKE TIME: Jade Mooney, Alan Jaenke, John McAlister and John Drynan cut the cake at the Brisbane Valley Apex Club's 1000th dinner.

NORMALLY consisting of business talk, the Brisbane Valley Apex Club's fortnightly dinners are usually a time for voting and discussing future plans.

But for the 1000th dinner together, members decided business could wait until later as it was time to celebrate.

Club president Jade Mooney attended the event, the youngest in a three-generation trio, joined by her father Wayne Jaenke and grandfather Alan Jaenke.

Alan joined the club as a founding member in 1972 when it became established in Esk and was one of three inaugural members present on the night.

Apex member for the past two years and club secretary William Anscombe said the number of attendees broke the record of a normal Apex dinner, attracting plenty of non-Apex members to the table.

"The reception we got was outstanding,” he said.

"The volume of people we had there was more than we anticipated, considerably more than what we'd get at a dinner meeting.”

He said the turnout for a dinner meeting was normally about 50 attendees, but the 1000th dinner drew 85.

"That's an amazing achievement for us,” he said.

Among the guests were a number of notable local figures.

"We had member of parliament Shayne Neumann, member of the opposition Deb Frecklington, the Somerset Regional Council Mayor and two of the Somerset councillors,” Mr Anscombe said. "We also had Tim Hughes, patron of the Apex foundation and he has an Order of Australia medal, as well.”

Ms Mooney said anyone was welcome to join Apex and the club abolished a rule at the beginning of the year which forced members to retire from the club at 40.

"We've abolished our age restrictions,” she said.

"So now people can be a member at any age.”

She said anyone wishing to join should contact the club. "They will need to attend two meetings before they can officially become a member.”