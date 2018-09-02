Menu
Login
News

Serious multi-vehicle crashes leave Bruce Hwy in gridlock

2nd Sep 2018 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:22 AM

A serious multi-vehicle crash has caused major traffic congestion on the Bruce Hwy, with traffic at a standstill.

The crash involving three vehicles occurred at Beerburrum near Red Rd just south of the Roys Rd exit about 10.40am

The Sunshine Coast Daily is on scene at the moment.

"Both lanes are at a standstill near the crash at and a crawl approaching the scene," reporter Amber Hooker said.

"It's back up to the bridge overpass."

Queensland Traffic is reporting major congestion in the southbound lanes.

bruce hwy elimbah sunshine coast traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    A unique approach to cheese powered by passion

    A unique approach to cheese powered by passion

    News Di Piggott's sheep cheesery in Grantham has won multiple awards for its products and now she wantd the public to experience her world.

    Farming and footy passed down Jackwitz family line

    Farming and footy passed down Jackwitz family line

    News His great grandparents were the first to arrive on the property.

    Opening doors to the joys of reading

    Opening doors to the joys of reading

    News This library doesn't need a membership and is open 24/7

    Student surges through water like a mermaid

    Student surges through water like a mermaid

    Swimming She took up the sport five years ago.

    Local Partners