Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
INGHAM ROAD CRASH: A man in his 40s was taken to Townsville University Hospital following a collision between a truck and car at Mount St John.
INGHAM ROAD CRASH: A man in his 40s was taken to Townsville University Hospital following a collision between a truck and car at Mount St John.
News

Serious injuries following truck and car collision

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
18th Dec 2019 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a truck and a car at a Mount St John intersection last night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ingham Road and Mather St at about 7.50pm, and two people were entrapped in the vehicles when emergency services arrived on the scene.

A female in her 30s was free by Queensland Fire and Rescue Services personnel, and the second person, a man in his 40s, suffered chest, shoulder, knee and suspected spinal injures and was taken to Townsville University Hospital by Queensland Ambulance.

More Stories

Show More
crash emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man runs from house to fight car after watching UFC at pub

        premium_icon Man runs from house to fight car after watching UFC at pub

        News After he watched the UFC at the local pub, one Gatton man took out his emotions on a neighbour’s car

        How our region stands to gain from the Olympic bid

        premium_icon How our region stands to gain from the Olympic bid

        News We can benefit from Queensland hosting the 2032 Olympics

        Refusing Wagners defamation settlement cost Nine dearly

        premium_icon Refusing Wagners defamation settlement cost Nine dearly

        News Nine could have paid a quarter of damages to the Wagner brothers.

        Glowing lounge room mini bar aids cops in Lockyer drug bust

        premium_icon Glowing lounge room mini bar aids cops in Lockyer drug bust

        News Glowing lights gave away the hidden spot where three plants were growing.