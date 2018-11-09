Menu
Login
A car is alight as police attend to an incident on Bourke St. Picture: @meegslouise/Twitter
A car is alight as police attend to an incident on Bourke St. Picture: @meegslouise/Twitter
News

Multiple stabbings, man shot in Melbourne CBD

by Stephen Drill, Aneeka Simonis, Charis Chang
9th Nov 2018 4:06 PM

UPDATE: A MAN has been shot by police after setting a car on fire and allegedly stabbing a number of people in Melbourne's Bourke St.

Police have confirmed they responded to reports of a car on fire near the corner of Swanston St about 4.20pm.

In a statement police said a man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital in critical condition. He is under police guard.

The Age is reporting the man was shot by police.

"A small number of people are being treated for stab wounds," the statement said.

The exact circumstances are yet to be determined at this stage.

Melbourne resident Meegan May told news.com.au she was on a tram on Bourke St heading into the city when it stopped just before Elizabeth St about a block before the mall. She heard someone start screaming "he's got a knife".

She looked through the back window of the tram and noticed a car on fire. There was a man and two police officers trying to calm him down.

"A moment later, I heard a loud bang, to me it sounded like a gunshot," she said.

 

EARLIER: A SERIES of explosions have been heard near Bourke Street this afternoon as police lock down the city.

Businesses are currently shut near the incident, with police telling people to stay inside.

Neapoli Cafe in Russell Place has been closed, with staff remaining there and waiting for further instructions from police.

Sam, from the cafe, said: "There was just a lot of bangs. There's only staff here, police told us to stay."

Another person nearby said there was four loud explosions heard earlier this afternoon, which may have been linked to a ute nearby.

Some fled the area fearing there may be further explosions.

A bystander in Bourke St said that a car had burst into flames.

"There was a guy stabbed and there was a car explosion in Bourke Street," he said.

"It was near JB Hi Fi, near the corner of Russell Place."

Police cordon off Bourke St after a car explosion. Picture: Aneeka Simonis
Police cordon off Bourke St after a car explosion. Picture: Aneeka Simonis

 

Police at the scene in the Bourke St Mall. Picture: @gemmacaf/Twitter
Police at the scene in the Bourke St Mall. Picture: @gemmacaf/Twitter

 

Onlookers near the corner of Swanston and Bourke streets. Picture: Josh Fagan
Onlookers near the corner of Swanston and Bourke streets. Picture: Josh Fagan

 

Bourke St is blocked off .
Bourke St is blocked off .


The bystander said that other people had run and hid.

"They ran into a cafe and locked themselves in a kitchen," he said.

A police statement said: "Police are aware of an incident in the vicinity of Bourke Street. Police are asking for members of the public to avoid the area. We will provide information as it comes to hand."

bourke st editors picks general-seniors-news melbourne

Top Stories

    VOTE: Should working visas be extended for farm labourers?

    VOTE: Should working visas be extended for farm labourers?

    News Vote in our weekly reader poll

    • 9th Nov 2018 3:45 PM
    Students hospitalised by unknown substance

    Students hospitalised by unknown substance

    News The substance is yet to be indentified

    • 9th Nov 2018 3:37 PM
    Patient airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse

    Patient airlifted to hospital after falling from a horse

    News The patient was in a stable condition

    Meab follows her passions to Australia

    Meab follows her passions to Australia

    News Lockyer farming practices provide vital lessons for Meab.

    Local Partners