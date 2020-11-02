Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Bruce Highway is closed due to a serious crash north of Rockhampton.
The Bruce Highway is closed due to a serious crash north of Rockhampton.
News

Serious crash shuts down Bruce Hwy for hours

2nd Nov 2020 5:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bruce Highway will be closed for several hours this morning after a serious traffic crash blocked all lanes north of Rockhampton.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred 10km north of Marlborough about 3am.

Queensland Police issued a statement urging motorists to avoid the area with the road likely to be closed for several hours.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via Marlborough-Serena Road.

More to come.

Originally published as Serious crash shuts down Bruce Hwy for hours

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway crash editors picks marlborough rockhampton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Nanango

        Premium Content ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Nanango

        Politics Didn’t catch the results from the election last night, we’ve got you covered. Catch up on all the results from the seat of Nanango and the state. CATCH UP HERE:

        Deb Frecklington concedes, will remain opposition leader

        Premium Content Deb Frecklington concedes, will remain opposition leader

        Politics DEB Frecklington has conceded defeat in the election, but committed to remaining as...

        ELECTION: Frecklington returned as MP, Labor back in office

        Premium Content ELECTION: Frecklington returned as MP, Labor back in office

        Politics Stay up to date with all the latest information as the polls close and counting...

        LNP’s Jim McDonald set to retain Lockyer

        Premium Content LNP’s Jim McDonald set to retain Lockyer

        News The LNP’s Jim McDonald looks set to retain the seat of Lockyer after securing a...