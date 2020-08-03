Menu
Crews are working to free a woman from the crash.
Crystal Jones
News

SERIOUS CRASH: Four-wheel drive towing caravan rolls

Crystal Jones
by
3rd Aug 2020 12:45 PM | Updated: 1:42 PM
UPDATE: 

A RESCUE helicopter has arrived at a serious car and caravan rollover in Boolboonda. 

Fire crews were in the process of extricating the woman in her 60s when the rescue helicopter arrived, according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) spokeswoman. 

"They're now waiting for QAS to stabilize the patient before they remove her from the vehicle," she said. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said the woman has sustained significant leg injuries, while a man in his 60s suffered a chest injury. 

He is now being treated on scene, and is in a stable condition.

More to come

CREWS are at the scene of a serious traffic crash on Gin Gin Mt Perry Road.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash happened 30km from Gin Gin towards Mt Perry. 

A call was made to emergency crews about noon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were working to free a female occupant from the vehicle, while a male was out of the vehicle. 

The extent of injuries is not yet known. 

It is believed the four-wheel drive was towing a caravan when it possibly hit a tree and rolled. 

 

