The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating the incident.
SERIOUS CRASH: Five patients involved in two-vehicle crash

Rhylea Millar
21st Mar 2021 5:45 PM
Bundaberg paramedics have attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred this afternoon about 4.39pm on the intersection of Goodwood and Coonarr Rd in Kinkuna.

Crews from QAS and QPS are on scene and are assessing five patients involved in the roadside incident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or find an alternative route if possible while the road is closed.

The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating.

