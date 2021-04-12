Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Chris Condon
Chris Condon
Crime

Serious charges pile up for well-known businessman

Hugh Suffell
by and Hugh Suffell
12th Apr 2021 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville businessman has faced court after he was charged with a string of serious offences.

Townsville Showgrounds secretary-manager Christopher Condon fronted court on Monday where an additional charge was added to the list of offences.

Chris Condon leaving the Townsville Courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Chris Condon leaving the Townsville Courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney

He faced one commonwealth charge of general dishonesty causing a loss, two state charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and one state charge of authority required to possess explosives.

Condon's defence lawyer Victoria Twivey asked Magistrate Steven Mosch to adjourn all four charges for mention next month.

Chris Condon leaving the Townsville Courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Chris Condon leaving the Townsville Courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Condon's matters will return to court on May 17.

Condon was released on bail.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Serious charges pile up for well-known businessman

crime gun crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        Premium Content Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        News Lockdowns, social distancing and even mandatory masks – this could be the way of life in Queensland for a long time yet due to the AstraZeneca suspensions.

        Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Premium Content Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Property Here’s where you can still get a house for less than $500,000

        Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        Premium Content Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        News Scott Morrison speaks to the Queen on Prince Philip's passing

        Blue-eyed surfer becomes dad-of-50 in sperm bank glitch

        Premium Content Blue-eyed surfer becomes dad-of-50 in sperm bank glitch

        News There are now fears he could have fathered dozens more