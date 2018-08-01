Serena slumps to biggest loss of her career

Serena Williams suffers most lopsided loss of her career.

IN the most lopsided defeat of her career, Serena Williams lasted less than an hour as she lost her opening match of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in California on Tuesday night to Johanna Konta, 6-1 6-0.

When the 52-minute match ended on Williams' forehand into the net, the 23-time Grand Slam champion walked off the court offering waves to the crowd that will hope she returns to the Bay Area again next year for a longer run than this early exit.

Williams had never won only one game - she won her serve for the initial game against Konta then not another. She got two games at the 2014 WTA finals in Singapore, falling 6-0 6-2 to Simona Halep.

While Williams was encouraged by her movement, she hardly looked like herself on a cool summer evening. She double-faulted and landed drop shots in the net. She missed returns and sprayed her groundstrokes long and wide.

The Sydney-born Konta, who captured her first WTA title two years ago at Stanford, got on a roll and didn't take a chance in letting Williams get back in it.

Serena Williams won just one game against Konta.

"It's an absolute privilege for me to be on the same court," Konta, the world No. 48, said.

"She obviously wasn't playing anywhere near her best level but I was just trying to play the match on my terms and put aside the incredible champion she is and play the player on the day."

The sixth-seeded Williams is a three-time champion in the Bay Area.

This marked the fifth tournament for the 36-year-old Williams since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, last September.

It's her first tournament since her straight-set Wimbledon loss to Angelique Kerber.