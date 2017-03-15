Serco shows off its prisoners' talents

HIDDEN MESSAGES: Serco's Malcolm Wake checks out an acrylic on canvas at The Confined exhibition painted by Serco life prisoner Ashley.

NEW art exhibition, The Confined, vibrantly encapsulates the raw expression of what it means for inmates to be in jail.

Featuring 15 talented artists from the Southern Correctional Centre, The Confined displays a collection of striking paintings, sculptures and leatherwork, including a range of indigenous artworks.

Exhibition curator and Head of Offender Education and Training at Serco Malcolm Wake said art was a popular activity inside the prison because it allowed inmates the freedom to express themselves.

"It's very therapeutic for them, art gives them the chance to come to terms with where they are and to actually start expressing how they are feeling for where they are,” Mr Wake said.

"A lot of prisoners have regrets, they really do.”

The Serco art program is just one facet of the many vocational courses and distance education options offered by the prison.

"Our job at Serco is to offer that offer kind of holistic rehabilitation approach through education and art, we have to try and enable them to come out as a better person,” Mr Wake said.

Mr Wake said Serco artists were proud and always keen to have their creations on display.

"They want people to see that people in jail aren't sitting around doing nothing,” he said.

"The more they explore their art, the more they explore themselves and come to terms with who they are, where they are now and, if they are getting out, what they will do when they get out.”

The Confined runs until 4.30pm Sunday, April 30 at the Lockyer Valley Art Gallery, 34 Lake Apex Drive, Gatton.