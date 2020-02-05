Seqwater activates flood centre ahead of predicted wet

Seqwater has confirmed it is highly unlikely water will need to be released from Wivenhoe Dam if forecast heavy rainfall eventuates this weekend.

IN ANTICIPATION of possible flooding, Seqwater’s Flood Operations Centre is now on alert, and updates are expected to follow as the rain hits.

The Flood Operations Centre is the facility owned and operated by Seqwater, which houses equipment used to monitor and manage flood events across 26 of Southeast Queensland’s dams.

“As part of standard procedure, Seqwater works with the Bureau of Meteorology to monitor weather forecasts and catchment conditions upstream of the dams,” an Seqwater representative said.

“Moving to alert status is part of our normal process when BOM issues a flood warning for SEQ.”

The current warnings predict possible localised flooding in areas of Southeast Queensland, with persistent rainfall and possible thunderstorms expected.

“As part of the process, we also advise our key stakeholders, including government agencies, councils and community, when we move to alert,” the Seqwater representative said.

“It provides an early indication that we may have to make releases from dams should the rainfall forecast eventuate.”

However, low water levels in many of these dams mean releases will be unlikely.

“Based on forecasts issued by BOM to date it is not expected that releases from Wivenhoe Dam will be required given the current storage level below 50 per cent,” the representative said.

The current Seqwater alert status may be lowered, should weather conditions change.

Homeowners are advised to prepare for potential heavy rain by clearing out gutters, securing or storing vehicles and other outdoor items, and preparing alternate routes if nearby roads are prone to inundation.

People living close to creeks, rivers, and spillways in particular should closely monitor their situation due to the heightened risk of flash flooding.

For more information about possible dam releases, consult the Seqwater website.

Information about possible road closures or detours can be found at Queensland Traffic.