Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Seqwater has confirmed it is highly unlikely water will need to be released from Wivenhoe Dam if forecast heavy rainfall eventuates this weekend.
Seqwater has confirmed it is highly unlikely water will need to be released from Wivenhoe Dam if forecast heavy rainfall eventuates this weekend.
Weather

Seqwater activates flood centre ahead of predicted wet

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
5th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN ANTICIPATION of possible flooding, Seqwater’s Flood Operations Centre is now on alert, and updates are expected to follow as the rain hits.

The Flood Operations Centre is the facility owned and operated by Seqwater, which houses equipment used to monitor and manage flood events across 26 of Southeast Queensland’s dams.

“As part of standard procedure, Seqwater works with the Bureau of Meteorology to monitor weather forecasts and catchment conditions upstream of the dams,” an Seqwater representative said.

“Moving to alert status is part of our normal process when BOM issues a flood warning for SEQ.”

The current warnings predict possible localised flooding in areas of Southeast Queensland, with persistent rainfall and possible thunderstorms expected.

“As part of the process, we also advise our key stakeholders, including government agencies, councils and community, when we move to alert,” the Seqwater representative said.

“It provides an early indication that we may have to make releases from dams should the rainfall forecast eventuate.”

However, low water levels in many of these dams mean releases will be unlikely.

“Based on forecasts issued by BOM to date it is not expected that releases from Wivenhoe Dam will be required given the current storage level below 50 per cent,” the representative said.

The current Seqwater alert status may be lowered, should weather conditions change.

Homeowners are advised to prepare for potential heavy rain by clearing out gutters, securing or storing vehicles and other outdoor items, and preparing alternate routes if nearby roads are prone to inundation.

People living close to creeks, rivers, and spillways in particular should closely monitor their situation due to the heightened risk of flash flooding.

For more information about possible dam releases, consult the Seqwater website.

Information about possible road closures or detours can be found at Queensland Traffic.

bureau of meteorology flood operation centre seqwater
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORECAST: It’s time to find your gumboots

        premium_icon FORECAST: It’s time to find your gumboots

        News Finally, a positive rain outlook that will have much of the east coast jumping (in puddles) for joy.

        New jobs to combat Lockyer’s illegal dumping

        premium_icon New jobs to combat Lockyer’s illegal dumping

        Council News funding targets waste problems in the Lockyer Valley.

        How an original 1940s bomb shelter is housing history

        premium_icon How an original 1940s bomb shelter is housing history

        News The shelter was built in Toogoolawah during the second World War.

        'Can you believe it?': 9th jackpot win for tavern

        premium_icon 'Can you believe it?': 9th jackpot win for tavern

        Offbeat This has to be south east Queensland’s luckiest pokies tavern.