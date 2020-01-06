Seq Water urges residents to be waterwise this summer

DRYING UP: SEQ water is urging residents to make saving water one of their resolutions for the New Year.

WITH the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a drier-than-average summer ahead, Seq water is urging residents to make saving water one of their resolutions for the New Year.

Water resources in the southeast are continuing to dwindle, with Atkinson Dam, Lake Dyer, and Clarendon Dam having long since dropped below their minimum reading levels.

Wivenhoe Dam has also been suffering, with its water level now lower than 45%.

The latest water supply assessment by Seqwater shows that the SEQ Water Grid dams continued to drop during December, losing almost 2.5% over the month.

On the last day of 2019, the SEQ Water Grid combined dam levels were at 56.4%.

High water consumption levels continued during December with water use across SEQ averaging 210 litres per person per day over December. This is 20 litres per person per day higher than the same time last year.

What 150 L per person per day look like.

Seqwater Chief Executive Officer Neil Brennan said the start of a new year was a timely reminder for all South East Queenslanders to renew their efforts to save water in and around the home.

“We have certainly seen a very dry December, resulting in record high temperatures together with water use above 200 litres per person per day,’’ Mr Brennan said.

“We are calling on all South East Queenslanders to reduce their water use to 150 litres per person per day and help preserve our dam levels for as long as we can.”

According to Seq water data, water consumption over the past decade has averaged about 170 litres per person per day, compared to 300 litres per person before the Millennium Drought.

“During the Millennium Drought we reduced our water usage to as low as 120 litres per person per day by being water efficient around our homes and gardens,” Mr Brennan said.

“We need South East Queenslanders to be water wise again.”

Seq water and the region’s water service providers launched the first stage of the SEQ drought response plan in November 2019 with a region-wide water saving campaign.

To further bolster the water grid, production at the Gold Coast Desalination Plant was brought up to 100% capacity.

Official region-wide water restrictions will not be considered until the combined dam levels reach 50%, a likely scenario if the 2020 wet season fails.

For tips on how to start saving water around the home, visit: https://www.seqwater.com.au/water-wise