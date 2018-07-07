Horror crashes leave two toddlers without parents

TWO boys have been left orphans after their parents were killed in two separate horror car accidents in Queensland.

In the latest tragedy, an 18-month-old boy was pulled free from the wreckage of his family car after it crashed and flipped at Vernor, west of Brisbane just before midday yesterday.

The boy's 28-year-old father and 26-year-old mother were both killed while his grandmother was critically injured and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Police said it appeared the driver, a 50-year-old woman, lost control of the Holden Commodore, sending it hurtling down an embankment and coming to rest on its roof on the corner of Forest Hill Fernvale Rd and Old Fervale Rd.

The driver, who is believed to be the child's grandmother was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with chest injuries, while the boy was taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital suffering minor injuries.

Queensland Police Inspector Keith McDonald said the boy's car-seat may have saved his life.

"Witnesses who first arrived at the scene retrieved the child out of a safety seat," he said. "Thankfully that child was still secure and received minor injuries."

The toddler was the second child in less than a week to lose his parents in car accidents in Queensland.

A police officer guards the scene of a fatal car crash west of Brisbane that killed the parents of an 18-month-old boy, who miraculously survived. Picture: Channel 9

The car rolled onto its roof, killing the boy’s parents. Picture: Channel 9

Sarah Mazi, 33, and Omer Mazi, 41, were killed on Sunday night when a Holden Commodore being driven on the wrong side of the road smashed into their car at Ipswich Rd in Moorooka.

Family of the couple, from the suburb of Durack on the outskirts of Brisbane, now face the gut-wrenching task of telling their two-year-old son Musa why his parents never made it home.

The 18-year-old driver of the Commodore, identified by friends as Jay Rice, was also killed in the smash, which police believe was caused by high speed and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police described Mr Rice's driving as "erratic", are now understood to be investigating whether his actions were deliberate.

Mrs Mazi's older brother Matthew Furlong told The Courier-Mail the family was in a state of shock, with little Musa still expecting his parents to come home at any moment.

"He's still expecting his parents to walk through the door," he said.

"I don't know how to put it into words, two beautiful people whose lives have just been taken away, and a boy that will grow up and not know his parents, which is very difficult, and he's such a gorgeous kid."

Omer and Sarah Mazi were killed in a car crash last Sunday, leaving their son Musa, two, orphaned. Picture: Facebook

A go Fund Me page has been set up for the couple’s two year old son. Picture: Facebook

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise money for Musa.

Mr Furlong said that his sister Sarah - the youngest of seven children - loved her husband and son more than anything else in the world.

Stephen Furlong, the youngest brother of the family, said his sister and brother-in-law would be missed in Australia and Turkey.

"They were both a loving and kind couple who will be missed dearly and leave behind a beautiful son Musa," he said. "Words cannot express our grief at this time."

Queensland paramedics this morning made an urgent plea for drivers to slow down and take more care on the roads during the school holidays.

"We don't want to be driving tired … stick to the speed limits and we'll be in a safe place on the roads," Senior Operations Supervisor Mark Nugent said