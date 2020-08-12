‘Senseless’ act: Man on meth torches mum’s car

A ROCKHAMPTON mother is out of pocket more than $18,000 after a her seven-seater sedan was stolen, used in a fuel drive off and set on fire near Bunnings.

One of the offenders of the car arson was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on July 29 with no compensation order being made to pay the victim who had no insurance and still owed $8500 on her car loan.

Brodie Anthony Muir, 20, pleaded guilty to one count each of arson, possessing property suspected used in the commission of a crime and wilful damage.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing, three of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and two of possessing a dangerous drug.

OTHER COURT:

'Gangster' planned to burgle police station for meth stash

Driver who blew .234 abandoned car mid-intersection

Teen car thief: 'Stealing is easier than earning money'

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said prior to this set of offending, Muir had mostly carried out street and nuisance offences with his most serious being for property and drug offences where he was sentenced to 18 months probation on April 5, 2019, which he was on when he committed these offences.

She said he was also subjected to two community service orders only completing 10 hours of one 50 hours order.

Ms O'Rourke said the Kia Rondo was stolen on December 16, 2019, was involved in a fuel drive off on December 22 at the Woolworths Caltex, and found completely burnt on a vacant block near Bunnings

She said Muir was being dealt with as assisting the arson by providing his shirt and being present at the time the vehicle was set on fire on December 23.

Judge Michael Burnett described the arson act "mindless and senseless".

The court heard CCTV captured the arson, but it was not clear enough to identify the offenders.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said his client was arrested after "very good detective work" both "old school and new school".

He said police had a hunch due to the fire being near a halfway house Muir was staying in at the time.

Mr Moon said police doorknocked the area and viewed CCTV which led to Muir.

The other co-offender has not been identified.

Ms O'Rourke said the arson victim purchased the seven-seater vehicle for $18,741 and it was not insured.

"It was effectively gutted by the fire," she said.

Judge Burnett said the victim did not have the means to get another vehicle until she paid the outstanding loan.

He said she used the Kia to transport her children and mother, and drive a child with medical problems to appointments.

Muir was arrested on December 24 and was found with a cone piece with 0.5g of methamphetamine and a diazepam tablet.

Ms O'Rourke said the other charges were related to theft of $250 perfume from a Chemist Warehouse, being a passenger of another stolen car (Mazda CX5 on December 14) and damaging the door of a watch-house cell by scratching his name into it.

Mr Moon said Muir had been using meth at the time of the offending, which he started using when he was 18 and he had also been through a recent relationship breakdown.

"He was somewhat impressionable," he said.

Mr Moon said he had some exposure to alcohol by both parents, who separated when he was young.

He said after he left school in year nine, he worked in concreting with his father but had not been in any significant employment.

Mr Moon said Muir had goals upon his release from custody - get a job, re-engage with family and go home.

Judge Burnett ordered Muir to a two year and four months prison term, declared 218 days presentence custody and gave him immediate parole.