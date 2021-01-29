Seniors to learn road safety at upcoming community program

Seniors Road Trip to Road Safety to refresh driver’s skills in Esk.

Seniors Road Trip to Road Safety to refresh driver’s skills in Esk.

A free community engagement project to refresh senior’s driving knowledge is set to be held in March.

The Seniors Road Trip to Road Safety sessions will cover topics including latest road rules, fatal five, roundabouts and drink driving.

Sessions on mobility scooters and towing will also be available.

LOCAL NEWS: Grants to drive innovation, sustainability open to producers

Seniors taking part in the sessions will also be able to experience driver simulators and impairment goggles, allowing participants to experience the effects of alcohol, marijuana, a concussion, or drowsy or distracted driving first-hand.

Ipswich District Crime Prevention Coordinator Sergeant Nadine Webster will be facilitating the event.

LOCAL NEWS: PHOTOS: Momentous day for new Plainland school

The workshops will be held at the Somerset Civic Centre at Esk on March 11, 18 and 25.

RSVP by Friday, March 5, to Jessy at Able Australia on 07 5600 0733 or 0427 211 816.

More news by Hugh Suffell.