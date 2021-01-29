Menu
Seniors Road Trip to Road Safety to refresh driver’s skills in Esk.
Seniors to learn road safety at upcoming community program

Hugh Suffell
29th Jan 2021 6:00 AM
A free community engagement project to refresh senior’s driving knowledge is set to be held in March.

The Seniors Road Trip to Road Safety sessions will cover topics including latest road rules, fatal five, roundabouts and drink driving.

Sessions on mobility scooters and towing will also be available.

Seniors taking part in the sessions will also be able to experience driver simulators and impairment goggles, allowing participants to experience the effects of alcohol, marijuana, a concussion, or drowsy or distracted driving first-hand.

Ipswich District Crime Prevention Coordinator Sergeant Nadine Webster will be facilitating the event.

The workshops will be held at the Somerset Civic Centre at Esk on March 11, 18 and 25.

RSVP by Friday, March 5, to Jessy at Able Australia on 07 5600 0733 or 0427 211 816.

