Seniors group raises thousands for drought relief

Secretary Margee Ellis and president Irma Steffens from the Gatton Senior Citizens Group present the cheque to Meachelle and Johan Roelofs from the Lockyer Community Centre.

Secretary Margee Ellis and president Irma Steffens from the Gatton Senior Citizens Group present the cheque to Meachelle and Johan Roelofs from the Lockyer Community Centre.

GENEROUS seniors in Gatton have raised more than $2000 to support locals impacted by the ongoing drought.

Despite recent rain, the Lockyer Valley remains a fully drought-declared shire, with many property and business owners experiencing hardship as a result.

“Gatton Senior Citizens have acknowledged these occurrences and in response to this, engaged Lockyer Community Centre to commission project funds to support residents,” said community development officer Linda Roberts.

“This project is a collaborative effort between two local organisations that possess the same desire to support fellow community members facing the challenges associated with these current drought conditions.”

The money was accumulated primarily through raffles and other community events, and was presented to Lockyer Community Centre president Meachelle Roelofs on Tuesday.

The funding will be put to use later this month, with a focus on buying locally sourced goods to further support the community.

“Working with the group has developed a project plan that will enable the Lockyer Community Centre to identify suitable project recipients and provide small levels of support to local persons aged over 60,” Linda said.

Gatton and Districts Committee of the Ageing secretary Margee Ellis said the group was pleased to be able to contribute.

“The money will be distributed as funds, goods and services to some of the older farmers in our own area who are suffering hardship from the effects of the drought,” she said.

“Thank you to the generous members who donated prizes and supported the raffles.”